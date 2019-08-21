Maruti Suzuki XL6 MPV launched in India at Rs 9.79 lakh

New Delhi: India's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) launched the XL6 MPV in the country on Wednesday

The 6-seater premium is a blend of stylish exteriors coupled with plush interiors, MSI said in a statement.

The XL6 is powered by BS6 compliant K15 petrol engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid technology with Li-ion battery. The K15 engine offers peak power of 77KW@6000rpm and maximum torque of 138Nm@4400rpm.

It will be available in a 5-speed manual and 4-speed automatic transmission options.

The Maruti XL6 comes at a starting price of Rs 9.79 lakh while the top end goes upto Rs 11.46 lakh

Zeta (MT): 9,79,689

Alpha (MT): 10,36,189

Zeta (AT): 10,89,689

Alpha (AT): 11,46,189

The XL6 comes with raised hood and unique grille with bold cross-bar design element sweeping into the head-lamps ending with the inset LED DRLs, stylish all black Alloy wheels, Roof rails and side claddings, signature Quad LED headlamps and tail lamps with LED light guide.

The car comes with plush interiors with Premium stone finish and rich silver accents sweeping across the cabin. It comes with leather wrapped flat bottom steering wheel, cruise control switches and premium leather upholstery.

The car is equipped with ventilated cup holders, overhead console, accessory sockets in each row along with a rear AC, customizable 17.8cm SmartPlay Studio touchscreen, low fuel alert, fuel economy.

Based on Suzuki’s 5th Generation HEARTECT platform, the all-new XL6 equipped with dual front airbags, ABS (Anti-lock-Braking System) with EBD (Electronic BrakeforceDistribution), front seat belts with Pre-tensioners and Force Limiters, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, high speed warning alert, reverse parking sensors.