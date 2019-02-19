हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
maruti

Maruti Vitara Brezza clocks 4 lakh cumulative sales in under 3 years

Vitara Brezza leads the compact SUV segment with a market share of over 44 percent year-to-date

Maruti Vitara Brezza clocks 4 lakh cumulative sales in under 3 years

New Delhi: India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Tuesday announced that its Vitara Brezza SUV has set a new sales record in the compact SUV segment.

The cumulative sales of the Vitara Brezza compact SUV touched the 4 lakh units mark in less than three years.

Vitara Brezza leads the compact SUV segment with a market share of over 44 percent year-to-date, MSI said in a statement.

“We would like to extend our heartiest gratitude to our Vitara Brezza customers and particularly those who have chosen to wait for their loved car,” R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales),Maruti Suzuki said.

Vitara Brezza  has posted Year-to-date sales growth of 7 percent with  a monthly average of 14,675 units, Maruti said. Vitara Brezza AGS variantw has a penetration of about 20 percent. It has a year-to-date market  share  of 44.1 percent in  compact  SUV segment, the company said.

Offered in a single-engine variant -  a 1.3 litre Fiat Multijet turbocharged diesel unit, the car has a maximum power output of 90 bhp and a peak torque of 200 Nm.

