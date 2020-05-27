Mercedes-Benz launches AMG C 63 Coupe, AMG GT R Coupe in India

New Delhi: Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday added two new models to its AMG line-up by launching the AMG C 63 Coupe and AMG GT R Coupe in India.

The Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupé is priced starting at Rs 1.33 crore and the Mercedes-AMG GT R is priced at Rs 2.48 crore ex-showroom, all India (except Kerala), the company said.

The AMG C 63 is powered by a 4-litre V8 biturbo engine that produces 476 hp. It goes from 0-100km/h in just 4 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h.

The AMG GT R is powered by a 4-litre Biturbo V8 engine that produces 585 hp. AMG GT R sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 318km/h.

Both the AMG Coupes are customizable with MB’s renowned ‘designo’ platform.

Here are the Key Features of the AMG C 63 Coupe

· AMG specific Radiator Grill

· AMG RIDE CONTROL sports suspension

· AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-Speed Sports Transmission

· AMG Performance Exhaust System

· Exclusive light weight AMG performance 5-twin spoke forged wheels

· 31.2 cm (12.3-inch) display with the display styles "Classic", "Progressive" and "Sporty"

· AMG Rear Axle Locking Differential

Here are the Key Features of the AMG GT

· 19"/20" AMG forged-alloy wheels - 5-twin-spoke design

· Carbon-fiber exterior

· AMG Ceramic high-performance composite brake system

· AMG Performance steering wheel in black DINAMICA microfiber with top-stitching

· AMG 4.0-Liter V8 Biturbo Engine

· AMG RIDE CONTROL Suspension

· AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G Transmission

“We are confident that both these halo products will further enhance the customer excitement created by the AMG GT 4 Door Coupe, which we launched at the Auto Expo,” Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said.