Mercedes-Benz launches AMG C 63 Coupe, AMG GT R Coupe in India

New Delhi: Luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz on Wednesday added two new models to its AMG line-up by launching the AMG C 63 Coupe and AMG GT R Coupe in India.
The Mercedes-AMG C 63 Coupé is priced starting at Rs 1.33 crore and the Mercedes-AMG GT R is priced at Rs 2.48 crore ex-showroom, all India (except Kerala), the company said.
The AMG C 63 is powered by a 4-litre V8 biturbo engine that produces 476 hp. It goes from 0-100km/h in just 4 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/h.
The AMG GT R is powered by a 4-litre Biturbo V8 engine that produces 585 hp. AMG GT R sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 318km/h.
Both the AMG Coupes are customizable with MB’s renowned ‘designo’ platform.
Here are the Key Features of the AMG C 63 Coupe
· AMG specific Radiator Grill
· AMG RIDE CONTROL sports suspension
· AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9-Speed Sports Transmission
· AMG Performance Exhaust System
· Exclusive light weight AMG performance 5-twin spoke forged wheels
· 31.2 cm (12.3-inch) display with the display styles "Classic", "Progressive" and "Sporty"
· AMG Rear Axle Locking Differential
Here are the Key Features of the AMG GT
· 19"/20" AMG forged-alloy wheels - 5-twin-spoke design
· Carbon-fiber exterior
· AMG Ceramic high-performance composite brake system
· AMG Performance steering wheel in black DINAMICA microfiber with top-stitching
· AMG 4.0-Liter V8 Biturbo Engine
· AMG RIDE CONTROL Suspension
· AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7G Transmission
“We are confident that both these halo products will further enhance the customer excitement created by the AMG GT 4 Door Coupe, which we launched at the Auto Expo,” Martin Schwenk, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India said.