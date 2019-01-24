Mercedes-Benz launches luxury MPV V-Class in India

New Delhi: German auto major Mercedes-Benz Thursday made a foray into the luxury multi-purpose vehicles segment in India with the launch of its V-Class at a starting price of Rs 68.40 lakh.

The ex-showroom price of the V-Class Expression starts at Rs 68.40 lakh and the V-Class Exclusive starts at Rs 81.90 lakh (ex-showroom India).

The V-Class will be available in both six-seater long-wheelbase (Exclusive) and seven-seater extra-long-wheelbase (Expression) variants, Mercedes-Benz India said in a statement.

Continuing Mercedes-Benz’s BS VI transition efforts, the V 220 d will be available in a 2 litre BS VI compliant 2143 cc diesel engine with maximum power of 120 kW and torque of 380 Nm. The car can reach from 0-100 in 10.9 seconds.

The V-Class Exclusive come with 17-inch alloys wheel, Table package, Rear window opening with parcel shelf and shopping crates, Comfort seats in nappa leather – Silk beige, Marron and Black, AGILITY CONTROL suspension with selective damping system, Multifunction steering wheel in nappa leather, Ambient Lighting, 360 degree reversing camera with Active Park Assist, Electric Sliding Doors, High-Performance LED headlamps with Intelligent Light System.

V-Class Expression on the other hand features 16-inch alloys wheel, Comfort Suspension, Multifunction steering wheel, 230 mm longer wheelbase and length (more boot space), Attention Assist PRE SAFE, Leather Lugano Black (optional), Matt anthracite wave-look trim (Optional), Sports Pedal (Optional), Leather Steering wheel (Optional), Reversing Camera, Dynamic LED headlamps with Intelligent Light System.