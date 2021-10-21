MG Astor mid-size SUV sold out for 2021, New bookings to open from November 1

MG Motor India on Thursday (October 21), opened bookings for the recenlty launched Astor mid-SUV. As per the company, MG sold 5,000 units of Astor within few minutes of opening bookings for the buyers. MG only alloted 5,000 units of the mid-size SUV for the Indian market for 2021.

The bookings for the next batch of SUVs will begin from 1st November 2021 at Rs 25,000 and the deliveries will begin in 2022. MG Astor was launched in India on October 11 at a starting price of Rs 9.78 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Mr. Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India, said, “MG Astor is a premium mid-segment SUV with elegant exteriors, luxurious interiors, and futuristic technology. We are ecstatic about the response we have received from the customers. However, given the global chip crisis that the industry is undergoing, we can only supply a limited number of cars this year. We expect supplies to become better from Q1 next year.”

MG Astor is India’s first SUV with a personal AI assistant and also gets first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology.There are four variants to choose from namely - Style, Super, Smart, and the top-of-the-line Sharp, further categorized into nine variants based on engine and transmission choices.

MG Astor also gets smart connectivity with OTA updates having 80+ features like voice commands for sunroof, AC control and BlueTooth enabled remote lock/ unlock. The centre of attraction is a large 10.1-inch infotainment screen with MG’s i-SMART Hub.

MG Motor India currently retails vehicles like Hector/ Hector Plus that was brand's entry into India, followed by MG ZS EV and then Gloster. The MG Astor was launched as the company's first mid-size SUV and also the most affordable product from the brand.

