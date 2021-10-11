हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MG Astor

MG Astor SUV with India’s first personal AI assistant launched in India: Check price, specs, delivery details

Bookings for the MG Astor SUV will open on October 21, 2021 and deliveries will commence in November 2021.

MG Astor SUV with India’s first personal AI assistant launched in India: Check price, specs, delivery details

New Delhi: MG Motor India on Monday launched the mid-size SUV MG Astor with India’s first personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology, at a special introductory price of Rs. 9.78 Lakh.

Bookings will open on October 21, 2021 and deliveries will commence in November 2021. Customers can choose between variants starting from Style, going up to Super, Smart, and the top-of-the-line Sharp.

MG Astor comes with a standard 3-3-3 package which includes warranty of three years/unlimited kilometers, three years of Roadside Assistance and three Labor-Free periodic services. With the unique MY MG Shield program, Astor customers also have the flexibility to choose and personalize their ownership package with Warranty Extension and Protect Plans.

Astor’s i-SMART technology comes with 80+ connected car features for Smart and Sharp variants. The ADAS with Autonomous level 2 features will be available as an optional pack in the 220Turbo AT as well as in the VTI-tech CVT transmission for the Sharp variant.

Astor gets an all-new Bold Celestial Grille that is inspired by cosmic lines and forms which adds dynamism to the front of the car. The radial pattern concentrates the epicentre of the entire front face. The tungsten steel electroplated material forms a distinct appearance like the sun. The contrast of light and dark further highlights the three-dimensional effect of each flashing cell.

The Autonomous Level 2 MG Astor is powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera that can realize a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These include Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), Rear Drive Assist (RDA) and Speed Assist System amongst others. These functions can significantly improve driving safety and comfort, and they have been further optimized for Indian traffic conditions.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MG AstorMG MotorMG Motor India
Next
Story

Hero's Dhamaka festive offer: Get benefits upto Rs 12,500 on buying motorcycles

Must Watch

PT11M12S

PM Modi launches Indian Space Association