MG Astor SUV with India’s first personal AI assistant launched in India: Check price, specs, delivery details

New Delhi: MG Motor India on Monday launched the mid-size SUV MG Astor with India’s first personal AI assistant and first-in-segment Autonomous (Level 2) technology, at a special introductory price of Rs. 9.78 Lakh.

Bookings will open on October 21, 2021 and deliveries will commence in November 2021. Customers can choose between variants starting from Style, going up to Super, Smart, and the top-of-the-line Sharp.

MG Astor comes with a standard 3-3-3 package which includes warranty of three years/unlimited kilometers, three years of Roadside Assistance and three Labor-Free periodic services. With the unique MY MG Shield program, Astor customers also have the flexibility to choose and personalize their ownership package with Warranty Extension and Protect Plans.

Astor’s i-SMART technology comes with 80+ connected car features for Smart and Sharp variants. The ADAS with Autonomous level 2 features will be available as an optional pack in the 220Turbo AT as well as in the VTI-tech CVT transmission for the Sharp variant.

Astor gets an all-new Bold Celestial Grille that is inspired by cosmic lines and forms which adds dynamism to the front of the car. The radial pattern concentrates the epicentre of the entire front face. The tungsten steel electroplated material forms a distinct appearance like the sun. The contrast of light and dark further highlights the three-dimensional effect of each flashing cell.

The Autonomous Level 2 MG Astor is powered by mid-range radars and a multi-purpose camera that can realize a series of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS). These include Adaptive Cruise Control, Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Intelligent Headlamp Control (IHC), Rear Drive Assist (RDA) and Speed Assist System amongst others. These functions can significantly improve driving safety and comfort, and they have been further optimized for Indian traffic conditions.