MG Hector Petrol gets an all-new 8 Speed CVT automatic transmission: Check price and specs

New Delhi: MG Motor India has launched the all-new Hector 2021’s CVT automatic transmission option starting at Rs 16.52 lakh. With the introduction of the CVT automatic transmission, MG now offers 4 diverse options as a part of its Hector 2021 petrol engine line-up, i.e. MT, Hybrid MT, CVT, and DCT.

The CVT automatic transmission is available with both the MG Hector 2021 five-seater and Hector Plus six-seater. The CVT automatic transmission will also add to the current DCT option.

The CVT automatic transmission offers a comfortable, jerk free experience while being more suitable for stop-go traffic. The DCT automatic transmission provides an engaging drive with quicker gear shifts enabling easy overtaking.

Launched earlier this year, MG Hector 2021 comes loaded with features like Hinglish Commands, iSMART connected car technology, Wireless Charging, and Ventilated Seats. Its noteworthy features include a 360-Degree Parking Camera, 6 Airbags, Bold Thermopressed Front Chrome Grille, 18-inch Dual-Tone Alloys, and dual-tone interior and exterior options.

MG Hector is India’s first internet SUV which established new benchmarks in its segment with multiple industry-firsts. Some of them include an in-built Gaana app with a premium account & sophisticated 48V mild-hybrid architecture alongside others. Hector has also given MG the desired momentum with 250+ customer touchpoints across 65 cities to date in India.

MG HECTOR 2021 range continues to offer a comfortable ownership experience with the industry-first MG SHIELD. It offers 5-year/Unlimited KMs warranty, 5-year Roadside Assistance, and Free Labour Charges for the first 5 periodic services. MG HECTOR provides the lowest maintenance cost starting at 45 paise per KM for Petrol and 60 paise per KM for Diesel variants (calculated up to 100,000 KMs of usage).

“Building on its unparalleled features, Hector, much like MG as a brand, has created a distinct legacy for itself. The introduction of Hector 2021 CVT automatic transmission furthers our steadfast commitment to providing a wide range of choices to our customers. The CVT has always been a popular transmission with buyers looking for a comfortable and relaxed drive. We are confident that this new transmission will strike a right chord with buyers and further raise the MG Hector’s popularity,” Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said.