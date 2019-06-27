close

MG Hector

MG Hector SUV launched in India at introductory price of Rs 12.18 lakh

The MG Hector comes in 1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled petrol engine, 1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled Petrol Hybrid engine and 2.0L Turbocharged Diesel engine.

MG Hector SUV launched in India at introductory price of Rs 12.18 lakh

New Delhi: MG Motor launched its hybrid SUV Hector in India, dubbed as the country's first Internet enabled car.

The MG Hector comes in both petrol and diesel powertrain choices. Both the 1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled petrol engine and The 1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled with Belt Starter Generator Petrol Hybrid engine  produce max power of 143 @ 5000 and max torque of 250 @ 1600-3600. The 2.0L Turbocharged Diesel engine produces max power of 170 @ 3750 and and max torque of 350 @ 1750-2500.

The starting price (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant has been kept at Rs 12,18,000, Rs 13,58,000 for the Petrol Hybrid and Rs 13,18,000 for the diesel variant.

The 48V hybrid SUV comes with 19 'exclusive features'  and it will also be the first car with a 48-volt mild-hybrid architecture in its segment.

The 48V mild hybrid technology is the latest global environmental-friendly engine technology that enables reduction in petrol engine emissions. A 48-volt lithium-ion battery helps store energy and provide extra torque assistance of up to 20 Nm when required, resulting in a smoother drive.

The Hector SUV comes with 10.4 inch HD touchscreen AVN system. The front and tail are inspired by the F35's large engine air intake, which create a full sense of power in the car. A 10.4 inch HD Touch Screen at the heart of the Hector gives easy access to information, and complete control. It has M2M (Machine to Machine) embedded 5G-ready SIM with Internet protocol version 6 (IPV6).

The Hector comes with leather seats, fatigue reminder setting, leather driver armrest,  leather on door trims and dashboard.

