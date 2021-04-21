MG Motor India joins the battle against Covid-19, to help in oxygen production

MG Motor India has joined a handful of companies that have stepped up against the second wave of Covid-19. On Wednesday, the automaker announced its partnership with Moksi-based Devnandan Gases that will aim to beef up the production of medical oxygen.

Both the firms will work to amp up the overall oxygen production by about 25% in the next 14 couple of weeks, with the long term goal of boosting the production capacity by 50%.

MG Motor India said that it will focus on assisting the overall oxygen gas production. Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India said, “At MG, we are committed to supporting the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. As a part of our care for the communities around us, we are boosting the production of oxygen and providing support wherever possible."

Vadodara-based Devnandan Gases is among one of the major medical oxygen gas producing companies. The automaker will help in the overall expansion of infrastructure, along with aiming to eliminate major losses with lean principles.

"We had followed a similar approach last year and stabilized the ventilator production at Max Ventilators plant in Vadodara. Now, we are focusing on enhancing oxygen production in the region, which is the need of the hour. We would like to thank the local administration for its constant support and guidance in this initiative," added Chaba.

Vijaybhai Thakkar, Owner of Devnandan Gases Pvt Limited, said, “We express our gratitude to MG for partnering for this noble cause. This collaboration will help us to scale our production as our teams work in unison to boost daily throughput."

