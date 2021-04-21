हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
MG Motor

MG Motor India joins the battle against Covid-19, to help in oxygen production

On Wednesday, the automaker announced its partnership with Moksi-based Devnandan Gases that will aim to beef up the production of medical oxygen. 

MG Motor India joins the battle against Covid-19, to help in oxygen production
Image Source: India Today

MG Motor India has joined a handful of companies that have stepped up against the second wave of Covid-19. On Wednesday, the automaker announced its partnership with Moksi-based Devnandan Gases that will aim to beef up the production of medical oxygen. 

Both the firms will work to amp up the overall oxygen production by about 25% in the next 14 couple of weeks, with the long term goal of boosting the production capacity by 50%. 

MG Motor India said that it will focus on assisting the overall oxygen gas production. Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India said, “At MG, we are committed to supporting the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. As a part of our care for the communities around us, we are boosting the production of oxygen and providing support wherever possible." 

Vadodara-based Devnandan Gases is among one of the major medical oxygen gas producing companies. The automaker will help in the overall expansion of infrastructure, along with aiming to eliminate major losses with lean principles. 

"We had followed a similar approach last year and stabilized the ventilator production at Max Ventilators plant in Vadodara. Now, we are focusing on enhancing oxygen production in the region, which is the need of the hour. We would like to thank the local administration for its constant support and guidance in this initiative," added Chaba.

Vijaybhai Thakkar, Owner of Devnandan Gases Pvt Limited, said, “We express our gratitude to MG for partnering for this noble cause. This collaboration will help us to scale our production as our teams work in unison to boost daily throughput."

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
MG MotorCOVID-19Devnandan Gases
Next
Story

Hero MotoCorp partners with Gogoro to amp up its electric vehicle play

Must Watch

PT8M23S

DNA: Negligent causes Nashik Oxygen Leakage Tragedy