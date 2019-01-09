M&M opens bookings for upcoming compact SUV XUV300

New Delhi: Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra Wednesday announced opening of bookings for its upcoming new compact SUV XUV300.

Bookings for XUV300 would be open at Mahindra dealerships across India and on the official brand website for Rs 20,000.

The new vehicle will compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki's Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport and Tata Nexon.

The XUV300 will come with both Petrol and Diesel engine options and will deliver a thrilling, fun-to-drive performance. The new model will offer segment-leading torque of 300 Nm for the 1.5L Diesel engine & 200 Nm for the 1.2L Petrol engine.

The XUV300 will be the first compact SUV to offer 7 airbags, including a knee airbag for the driver, ensuring complete safety for all the occupants. The XUV300 will also offer disc brakes on all 4 wheels as standard on all variants. It will offer segment-first features like Dual-zone Fully Automatic Climate Control & Front Parking Sensors.

The XUV300 will offer best-in-class width & the longest wheelbase creating ample space inside its cabin to comfortably seat 5 adults. The XUV300's premium leatherette seats, stylish dual-tone dashboard and an electric sunroof, make the in-cabin experience exciting and comfortable.

The XUV300 will be available in 3 variants – W4, W6 & W8. Features like Airbags, ABS, Disc Brakes on all four wheels, 6 Speed Transmission, LED tail lamps, all 4 Power windows, etc., will be standard across all variants. In addition, the XUV300 will also come with an option pack variant – W8 (O) - which would have additional technology and safety features.

The XUV300 will be built at the company's manufacturing facility at Nashik in Maharashtra and will be launched in February 2019.