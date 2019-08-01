Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 passed: Check out complete list of penalties

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha has cleared the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that aims to improve road safety, facilitate citizens in their dealings with transport departments, strengthen rural transport, public transport and last mile connectivity through automation, computerization and online services.

In the area of road safety, the Bill proposes to increase penalties to act as deterrent against traffic violations. Stricter provisions are being proposed in respect of offences like juvenile driving, drunken driving, driving without licence, dangerous driving, over-speeding, overloading etc. Stricter provisions for helmets have been introduced along with provisions for electronic detection of violations. Penalty regarding motor vehicles is to be increased by 10 % every year.

The new Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 has revised traffic rule penalties. Here are the proposed amendments in various penalties under Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill – 2019

Section Old Provision / Penalty New Proposed Provision / Minimum Penalties 177 General Rs 100 Rs 500 New 177A Rules of road regulation violation Rs 100 Rs 500 178 Travel without ticket RS 200 Rs 500 179 Disobedience of orders of authorities Rs 500 Rs 2000 180 Unautorized use of vehicles without licence Rs 1000 Rs 5000 181 Driving without licence Rs 500 Rs 5000 182 Driving despite disqualification Rs 500 Rs 10,000 182 B Oversize vehicles New Rs 5000 183 Over speeding Rs 400 Rs 1000 for LMV Rs 2000 for Medium passenger vehicle 184 Dangerous driving penalty Rs 1000 Upto Rs 5000 185 Drunken driving Rs 2000 Rs 10,000 189 Speeding / Racing Rs 500 Rs 5,000 192 A Vehicle without permit upto Rs 5000 Upto Rs 10,000 193 Aggregators (violations of licencing conditions) New Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000 194 Overloading Rs 2000 and Rs 1000 per extra tonne Rs 20,000 and Rs 2000 per extra tonne 194 A Overloading of passengers Rs 1000 per extra passenger 194 B Seat belt Rs 100 Rs 1000 194 C Overloading of two wheelers Rs 100 Rs 2000, Disqualification for 3 months for licence 194 D Helmets Rs 100 Rs 1000 Disqualification for 3 months for licence 194 E Not providing way for emergency vehicles New Rs 10,000 196 Driving Without Insurance RS 1000 Rs 2000 199 Offences by Juveniles New Guardian

/ owner shall be deemed to be guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 yrs

imprisonment. For Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of

Motor Vehicle to be cancelled 206 Power of Officers to impound documents Suspension of driving licenses u/s 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E 210 B Offences committed by enforcing authorities Twice the penalty under the relevant section

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is based on the recommendations of the Group of Transport Ministers (GoM) of States constituted by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The Bill has been passed with three government amendments and will need to go back to Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha had already passed the Bill on the 23rd of July 2019.