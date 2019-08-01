Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 passed: Check out complete list of penalties

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha has cleared the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that aims to improve road safety, facilitate citizens in their dealings with transport departments, strengthen rural transport, public transport and last mile connectivity through automation, computerization and online services.
In the area of road safety, the Bill proposes to increase penalties to act as deterrent against traffic violations. Stricter provisions are being proposed in respect of offences like juvenile driving, drunken driving, driving without licence, dangerous driving, over-speeding, overloading etc. Stricter provisions for helmets have been introduced along with provisions for electronic detection of violations. Penalty regarding motor vehicles is to be increased by 10 % every year.
The new Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill 2019 has revised traffic rule penalties. Here are the proposed amendments in various penalties under Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill – 2019
|Section
|Old Provision / Penalty
|New Proposed Provision / Minimum Penalties
|177
|General
|Rs 100
|Rs 500
|New 177A
|Rules of road regulation violation
|Rs 100
|Rs 500
|178
|Travel without ticket
|RS 200
|Rs 500
|179
|Disobedience of orders of authorities
|Rs 500
|Rs 2000
|180
|Unautorized use of vehicles without licence
|Rs 1000
|Rs 5000
|181
|Driving without licence
|Rs 500
|Rs 5000
|182
|Driving despite disqualification
|Rs 500
|Rs 10,000
|182 B
|Oversize vehicles
|New
|Rs 5000
|183
|Over speeding
|Rs 400
|
Rs 1000 for LMV
Rs 2000 for Medium passenger vehicle
|184
|Dangerous driving penalty
|Rs 1000
|Upto Rs 5000
|185
|Drunken driving
|Rs 2000
|Rs 10,000
|189
|Speeding / Racing
|Rs 500
|Rs 5,000
|192 A
|Vehicle without permit
|upto Rs 5000
|Upto Rs 10,000
|193
|Aggregators (violations of licencing conditions)
|New
|
Rs 25,000 to
Rs 1,00,000
|194
|Overloading
|
Rs 2000 and
Rs 1000 per extra tonne
|
Rs 20,000 and
Rs 2000 per extra tonne
|194 A
|Overloading of passengers
|Rs 1000 per extra passenger
|194 B
|Seat belt
|Rs 100
|Rs 1000
|194 C
|Overloading of two wheelers
|Rs 100
|Rs 2000, Disqualification for 3 months for licence
|194 D
|Helmets
|Rs 100
|Rs 1000 Disqualification for 3 months for licence
|194 E
|Not providing way for emergency vehicles
|New
|Rs 10,000
|196
|Driving Without Insurance
|RS 1000
|Rs 2000
|199
|Offences by Juveniles
|New
|
Guardian
/ owner shall be deemed to be guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 yrs
imprisonment. For Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of
Motor Vehicle to be cancelled
|206
|Power of Officers to impound documents
|Suspension of driving licenses u/s 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E
|210 B
|Offences committed by enforcing authorities
|Twice the penalty under the relevant section
The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is based on the recommendations of the Group of Transport Ministers (GoM) of States constituted by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.
The Bill has been passed with three government amendments and will need to go back to Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha had already passed the Bill on the 23rd of July 2019.