Motorist alert! Your driving license will be cancelled if driving on wrong side of road

New Delhi: Motorist who don’t follow the driving rules may be in for some big trouble in Gurugram.

Gurugram Police has decided to take stern action against those found driving on the wrong side of the road, including permanent termination of the driving license, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Preet Pal Singh on Wednesday told news Agency ANI.

"Commissioner of Police has decided that strict legal action will be taken against anyone who drives on the wrong side of a road in Gurugram. Traffic staff has also been directed to challan such drivers along with suspending their license. If the mistake is repeated, it will invite permanent termination of the license and it will not be issued to the person ever again," said Singh while speaking to ANI.

He added that the Gurugram police had in 2019 challaned 49,671 people in 2019 for driving on the wrong side while 39,765 were challanned in 2020 Based on Motor Vehicles Act.

Additionally, if any accident happens due to wrong side driving, then the accused will be charged under Section 304 (2) of Indian Penal Code and will be given a minimum of 10 years punishment, he added.