Nissan Dealer in this city delivers 100 units of Magnite in one day, know more

New Delhi: Nissan has launched its sub-4-meter compact SUV Magnite on December 2, 2020. The car was an instant hit as it came with a lucrative introductory price tag of Rs. 4.99 lakh for its base XE variant.

Nissan completely disrupted the segment with an aggressive price. This has resulted in Magnite getting an overwhelming number of bookings in the country. The booking crossed 10,000 mark even before it started actually delivering the product. As of now, customers have to wait as long as 8 months to get their hands on Magnite.

Nissan's dealer in Bengaluru, Surya Nissan created a stir when it delivered 100 cars in a day. The bookings were received through various branches of Surya Nissan in Bengaluru, and the deliveries of all the cars were organised as a part of the Mega Delivery Event. All the customers along with their Nissan Magnite were arranged in a circle during the event.

In a previous instance, Kantipudi Nissan dealer in Andhra Pradesh had delivered 36 units of Nissan Magnite in one day.

Nissan has found a game-changer with its Magnite. The car has scored a healthy four stars in ASEAN NCAP crash test. Nissan has recently hiked the overall prices of the car. The base XE trim now starts at Rs 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

Nissan Magnite is available in five trims: XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). The car only comes with petrol-powered engines. It shares its engine from Renault Triber's 1.0 naturally aspirated petrol engine for the base trims. It also offers a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol powertrain. The naturally aspirated engine produces a power of 72PS and 96 Nm of torque. The 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine churns out 100 PS power and 160 Nm of torque. The engines are mated to 5-speed manual transmission and a CVT gearbox.

Nissan Magnite comes with an 8-inch infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The car comes with 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Magnite offers LED headlights with Day Time Running lamps. The car comes with automatic climate control and has rear AC vents for passenger comfort.

Nissan Magnite comes with dual front airbags, rear parking sensors, ABS with EBD, hill hold control, and electronic stability control as safety features.

Nissan Magnite is the newest entrant in the segment which already is extremely busy with offerings from many companies. Magnite locks its horn with Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 300, Ford EcoSport, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser.