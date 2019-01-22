हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nissan Kicks SUV

Nissan launches Kicks SUV in India at Rs 9.55 lakh

Nissan Kicks will be available in petrol and diesel fuel options powered by 1.5 litre engines.

Nissan launches Kicks SUV in India at Rs 9.55 lakh

New Delhi: Japanese automaker Nissan Tuesday launched its new SUV model Kicks in India, priced between Rs 9.55 lakh and Rs 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new model, designed specifically for the Indian market, will be available in petrol and diesel fuel options powered by 1.5 litre engines. The 1.5H4K Petrol engine is driven by 5 speed manual transmission while the 1.5K9K dci Diesel engine is driven by 6 speed manual transmission.

The petrol versions are priced at Rs 9.55 lakh and Rs 10.95 lakh, while the diesel variants are priced at Rs 10.85 lakh, Rs 12.49 lakh, Rs 13.65 lakh and Rs 14.65 lakh. Kicks will compete with the likes of Hyundai Creta and S-Cross from Maruti Suzuki, which are priced in the range of Rs 8.85 lakh and Rs 15.1 lakh.

As per the company, the model would deliver a fuel efficiency of 14.23 km per litre for petrol variants and 20.45 km per litre for diesel trims.

The Kicks comes with features like Floating Roof Design created by blacked out pillars with Stylish Roof Rail, Signature LED DRLs, Front Fog Lamps and Door Mounted ORVS with Indicators.

The SUV provides host of technologically advanced features like first-in-class Around View Monitor Display (AVM) 360 Camera, Floating infotainment system with ANDROID AUTO & APPLE CARPLAY and Nissan Connect. The cabin offers luxurious Dual-tone Brown & Black Interior theme and leather wrapped soft touch dashboard & Door trims.

 

