Nissan to offer vehicle subscription in India, Partners with Zoomcar and Orix

Nissan has announced its ‘Nissan Intelligent Ownership’ Subsciption based ownership plans for Nissan and Datsun customers in India. For the same, Nissan has partnered with Zoomcar and Orix and will offer its models in cities like Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune. The Nissan's subscription service will be available for a nominal refundable security deposit at the start of the subscription and subsequently pay a fixed monthly fee basis of selected tenure.

As per a statement issued by the company, Nissan subscription plan covers all maintenance costs including scheduled and unscheduled repairs, tyre and battery replacement, 24x7 roadside assistance, cost of paperwork, zero depreciation insurance, registration fee, road tax and RTO expenses. It also comes with a FASTag, standard accessories and pick-up and drop facility.

Also read: Worst festive season in decade for India's auto industry

“Customer’s lifestyle is progressively evolving and this initiative by Nissan, Zoomcar & ORIX empowers the customer on being asset-lite with strong saving potential. The Nissan Intelligent Ownership subscription plan is very innovative with Share-Back in the subscription space as its affordable, flexible and provides enjoyable car ownership experience with saving potential for Nissan and Datsun customers,” says Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Nissan India has also launched Shop at Home, end-to-end digital platform recently to extend a contactless car buying experience for the customers. Starting with virtual showroom and virtual test drive, the platform provides the options to personalize the car, evaluate exchange value of existing car, calculate, and compare EMIs and apply for finance before booking their personalized car. Nissan also offers a choice for the customer to pay at dealership after completing the journey online.

Live TV

#mute