Now buy a Tesla car and pay with Bitcoin, tweets Elon Musk

New Delhi: Tesla enthusiasts can now buy the company's electric vehicles by paying with bitcoin, CEO Elon Musk has announced it via a tweet. Musk also added that the option would be available outside the United States later this year.

"You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin," Musk said on Twitter. He also added that bitcoin paid to Tesla would not be converted into traditional currency.

Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

Last month Tesla bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin. The announcement came amid renewed interest shown by Musk in cryptocurrency and requests from Tesla customers for accepting bitcoin for buying the cars. Bitcoin, the world`s biggest digital currency, rose more than 4% after Musk`s tweet and was last up 3.5% at $56,178.

It may be recalled that in January this year, Tesla entered India by registering the company in Bengaluru. According to the details available on the Registrar of Companies website, Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited has been incorporated and the registered address is in Lavelle Road, Bengaluru.

Tesla sales teams are currently working on building custom sales and production orders for the India market, ensuring orders are complete and validated once the configuration is finished.