हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Elon Musk

Now buy a Tesla car and pay with Bitcoin, tweets Elon Musk

"You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin," Musk said on Twitter. He also added that bitcoin paid to Tesla would not be converted into traditional currency.  

Now buy a Tesla car and pay with Bitcoin, tweets Elon Musk

New Delhi: Tesla enthusiasts can now buy the company's electric vehicles by paying with bitcoin, CEO Elon Musk has announced it via a tweet. Musk also added that the option would be available outside the United States later this year.

"You can now buy a Tesla with bitcoin," Musk said on Twitter. He also added that bitcoin paid to Tesla would not be converted into traditional currency.

Last month Tesla bought $1.5 billion worth of bitcoin. The announcement came amid renewed interest shown by Musk in cryptocurrency and requests from Tesla customers for accepting bitcoin for buying the cars. Bitcoin, the world`s biggest digital currency, rose more than 4% after Musk`s tweet and was last up 3.5% at $56,178.

It may be recalled that in January this year, Tesla entered India by registering the company in Bengaluru. According to the details available on the Registrar of Companies website, Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited has been incorporated and the registered address is in Lavelle Road, Bengaluru. 

Tesla sales teams are currently working on building custom sales and production orders for the India market, ensuring orders are complete and validated once the configuration is finished.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Elon MuskBitcoinCryptocurrencyTesla
Next
Story

BMW M 1000 RR launched in India, sprints from 0-100 Km in 3.1 seconds

Must Watch

PT9M45S

Rajasthan: Fearing raid of ACB, Tehsildar burns Rs 20lakh