Now, microdots in vehicles to check theft, trace stolen vehicles

New Delhi: The government has issued a draft notification for allowing motor vehicles and their parts to be fixed with microdots in order to stop vehicle theft or misuse of stolen vehicles.

The Road Transport & Highway Ministry has issued a draft notification for amending Central Motor Vehicle Rules, allowing motor vehicles and their parts, components, assemblies, sub-assemblies to be affixed with permanent and nearly invisible microdots that can be read physically with a microscope and identified with ultra violet light source.

Microdot technology involves spraying the body and parts of the vehicle or any other machine with microscopic dots, which give a unique identification. Use of this technology will help check theft of vehicles and also use of fake spare parts.

Microdots and adhesive will become permanent fixtures/affixation which cannot be removed without damaging the asset, that is the vehicle itself. The notification says that the microdots, if affixed, will have to comply with AIS 155 requirements.

Ministry has sought comments or objections on the draft notification within thirty days.