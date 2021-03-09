Ola bets big on EVs, unveils first look of its e-scooter for India market

After making its entry into the e-mobility space in 2020, Ola Electric has finally revealed the first look of its e-scooter which will be launched in India. The e-bike is touted as a derivative of Etergo’s AppScooter.

The preview images shared by the company show that the e-scooter sports a matte-black look and 12-inch black alloy wheels.

In terms of other features, the Ola electric scooter is expected to have all LED lighting along with bits like a fully coloured TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and more.

Ola's electric scooter also will have a single-sided telescopic front suspension, the horizontally mounted rear shock absorber, and the slotted front and rear disc brakes of the Etergo AppScooter.

The electric scooter will compete with the likes of Ather 450X, Bajaj Chetak and also, the TVS iQube. Since all these are sub Rs 2 lakh scooters, expect Ola Electric to launch its offering at a competitive price point and we are expecting a figure of close to Rs 1.25 lakh.