Ola Electric acquires Etergo BV, aims to launch its global electric two-wheeler in India in 2021

New Delhi: Ola Electric Mobility Pvt Ltd (Ola Electric) on Wednesday aquired Amsterdam-based Etergo BV, an innovative electric scooter OEM, thus penetrating into premium electric two-wheeler market, both globally and nationally.

Ola Electric said that it aims to launch its global electric two-wheeler in India in 2021.

Founded in 2014, Etergo has developed an all-electric state-of-the-art AppScooter. First revealed in 2018, the AppScooter uses swappable high energy density batteries to deliver a range up to 240km and class-leading acceleration.

Electric two-wheelers are the most efficient and cleanest solution for urban mobility, which will become even more relevant in the post COVID world. With European design, strong engineering collaboration and Indian manufacturing and supply chain, Ola Electric aims to transform the 100-million+ global two-wheeler market, including the 20-million+ Indian two-wheeler market, into a clean energy, digital future, the company said in a statement.



Ola Electric said that it is currently running several pilots to deploy electric vehicles and charging solutions across cities with a focus on 2 and 3 wheelers. The company aims to build a suite of electric and smart urban mobility solutions for global citizens, both in India and around the world.

“The future of mobility is electric, and the post COVID world presents an opportunity for us to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility globally. Every year, almost twice the number of two-wheelers are sold across the world compared to cars. With electric, digitally connected capabilities, two-wheelers will further emerge as the most preferred urban mobility paradigm around the world and empower every consumer. We look forward to building the best global capabilities in engineering, design, and manufacturing for these products to be made here in India,” Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Ola Electric said.

Ola Electric said that it is already working with India’s leading power distribution companies towards developing a conducive EV ecosystem through the establishment of Battery Swapping and Charging Stations in the national capital of New Delhi. Ola