Ola Electric S1, S1 Pro go on sale: Here’s how to complete booking of electric scooters

New Delhi: Ola Electric has finally opened the sale of Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro on Wednesday (September 15), exactly one month after the launch of the two new electric scooters. Customers who had pre-booked the electric scooters will now be able to complete the booking to their electric scooters. Buyers will now finalise their variant between the two options - S1 and S1 Pro, besides selecting the colour options.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to Twitter to announce that the sale of Ola S1 and S1 Pro is finally live. “Ola S1 purchase is rolling out now!l We’re opening it in the order of reservation. Look for your invitation email or check the Ola app to know when it’s live for you!" he said in his early morning tweet.

The sale of Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro was pegged to start last week on September 8. However, the firm decided to delay the sale opening after it faced technical difficulties with its website. Also Read: South Korea fines Google Rs 1338 crore for anti-competitive agreements

Aggarwal also said, “Bring the revolution home! Ola S1 purchase is rolling out now!l We’re opening it in the order of reservation. Look for your invitation email or check the Ola app to know when it’s live for you! #JoinTheRevolution.” Also Read: iOS 15 release date: Here's when your iPhone will get its next big software update - check if your model is in the list

Bring the revolution home! Ola S1 purchase is rolling out now!l We’re opening it in the order of reservation. Look for your invitation email or check the Ola app to know when it’s live for you! #JoinTheRevolution pic.twitter.com/FQlVDxJ6Ki — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 15, 2021

Here’s how to complete Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro bookings:

Currently, customers, who had booked the electric scooters, will only be able to complete their purchase of the two-wheeler. Buyers will need to follow these steps to complete the purchases of Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro:

Step 1: Log in to Ola Electric website using your phone number and OTP verification.

Step 2: Select the variant between Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro.

Step 3: Choose the colour option from the 10 available colour variants.

Step 4: Complete the payments for the electric bike. Customers can decide to either pay for S1 and S1 Pro in full or can take a loan against their scooters. The EMIs of Ola S1 and S1 Pro start from Rs 2,999 and Rs 3,199 per month, respectively.

Step 5: Customers who want to buy the bike without taking any loan need to pay Rs 20,000 in advance for S1 and Rs 25,000 for S1 Pro.

Step 6. Upon the completion of the purchase, customers will be provided with a delivery date on which your electric scooter will be home delivered.

