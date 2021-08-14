Ola Electric scooter price revealed ahead of its launch on August 15

In a surprising incident, Ola Electric’s marketing team managed to stop CEO Bhavish Aggarwal from bringing out the price of the Ola e-scooter.

It basically started when Ola Electric posted a teaser of its upcoming e-scooter on Twitter, to which Aggarwal was going to quote the exact price of the vehicle, but he was stopped then and there with a message saying, "You really thought we'd let him do that?"

Aggarwal via this video said that Ola Electric is ready to spill out all the details of the upcoming e-scooter on August 15 at 2:00 pm. He asked people to watch the launch event of the e-scooter on YouTube or on Ola Electric's official website. Aggarwal also confirmed the name of the upcoming e-scooter which would be called the 'S1 Scooter'.

Ola Electric captioned, "Scooters are coming on Sunday! Our CEO Bhavish said, let's put out the price today! So, here goes..".

Retweeting the video, Bhavish Aggarwal jokingly wrote that Ola Electric's marketing team is using tricks again. He added, "Join me on Sunday 15th August at 2pm on http://olaelectric.com to know more about the scooter! In the meantime, tell me what do you think the price is? #JoinTheRevolution @OlaElectric".

Recently, Ola Electric revealed that the electric two-wheelers are expected to launch in three colour schemes: matte, metallic and pastel. In terms of features, the Ola Electric scooter is expected to offer a range of 150 km on a full charge and the company has previously disclosed that the bike is expected to run for about 75 km on an 18-minute charge.

In July, Ola Electric opened its booking and so far the company has witnessed a phenomenal response from the customers. Within 24 hours of the launch, Ola Electric had claimed that it had received over 100,000 bookings. As of now, Ola is taking Rs 499 as a booking advance.

Ola Electric has further explained the e-scooter will have a powerful motor that will be paired with a lithium-ion battery. The e-scooter's boot is expected to have enough space to fit two helmets. The firm has claimed that its e-scooter will have 'class-leading speed, unprecedented range, biggest boot space, global design and advanced technology at aggressive prices'.

