Ola S1, S1 Pro booking: Ola Electric mops up Rs 600 crore in sales, sold 4 scooters in one second at peak

New Delhi: The two-day sale of Ola S1 and S1 Pro electric scooters will end on Thursday (September 16). The Bengaluru-based electric vehicle maker has already sold scooters worth Rs 600 crore on the first day of sale of its models S1, said Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal.

Ola commenced the sale of its scooter ola S1 and S1 Pro on Wednesday September 15th. In a tweet, Aggarwal said, "India is committing to EVs and rejecting petrol! We sold 4 scooters/sec at peak & sold scooters worth 600Cr+ in a day! Today is the last day, the purchase will shut at midnight."

India is committing to EVs and rejecting petrol! We sold 4 scooters/sec at peak & sold scooters worth 600Cr+ in a day! Today is the last day, purchase will shut at midnight. So lock in this introductory price and buy on the Ola app before we sell out! https://t.co/TeNiMPEeWX pic.twitter.com/qZtIWgSvaN — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 16, 2021

In a blog post, the CEO noted that an "unprecedented number" of ola scooters were booked after the purchase process started. While emphasizing on the sale of scooters in one day Aggarwal said, "That's more, in value terms than what the entire 2W industry sells in a day! Make no mistake, the age of EVs is here".

At its peak, Ola Electric recorded 4 scooter sale in one second. Aggarwal said that this response is beyond expectations and given the production plans in the coming months.

"Today will be the last day for consumers to purchase their Ola S1 and S1 Pro scooters. Those who have already reserved can purchase until midnight tonight at which point, the purchase window will close," he said. (Also Read: Air India sale: Tata, SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh put in financial bids)

India is currently witnessing huge demand and a massive market for two-wheelers electric vehicles. With the success witnessed by Ola Electric, traditional automakers are also expected to double down on their electric vehicle ambitions.

Aggarwal pointed out that Indians must leverage the momentum to drive innovation, a robust local EV ecosystem and make India not only a big EV market but also a global EV manufacturing hub.

The sale of scooters was slated to start from September 8 but got postponed to September 15 because of "technical difficulties" in making the website. Ola app is the only place where the scooter is available to purchase currently. (Also Read: Sensex crosses 59k for first time, Nifty leaps to fresh high)

Customers can expect delivery to start from October 2021. Buyers will be notified of the estimated delivery dates within 72 hours of purchase.The company on August 15, unveiled its Ola S1 electric scooter in the two variants -- S1 and S1 Pro -- at Rs 99,999 and Rs 1,29,999, respectively (ex-showroom including FAME II subsidy and excluding state subsidies).

With investment of Rs 2400 crores, ola is setting up a manufacturing plant of 500 acres in Tamil Nadu.

10 lakh annual production capacity is the initial goal. Then the company will scale up to 220 lakh angle production capacity in line with market demand.

Ola Electric had claimed that its plant - when fully completed - would have an annual capacity of one crore units, "that is 15 percent of the world's entire total two-wheeler production".

- With PTI inputs

Live TV

#mute