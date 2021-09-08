Ola S1, S1 Pro home delivery option: Here’s how to get electric bike delivered to your doorstep

New Delhi: Ola Electric has finally opened the online sale of the two newly launched electric bikes - the Ola S1 and S1 Pro. Customers who had booked their electric two-wheelers can now go ahead and completer their purchase to get their hands on what is now pegged as a revolution in India’s automobile segment.

However, in what could be a setback for certain customers, Ola Electric is going to sell the bikes completely online, ditching the showroom model. This means that customers won’t be able to test-drive the electric bike before purchase. The window for the online sale of the electric bikes opened at 6 pm, on Wednesday (September 8).

The automaker is offering a slew of payments option to customers to complete the purchase of their electric vehicle. For instance, in partnership with several lenders, Ola Electric is also allowing customers to buy the electric two-wheelers on easy monthly installements (EMIs).

How to get home delivery of Ola S1 or Ola S1 Pro

For taking home delivery of your electric bikes, customers who had reserved their electric bikes will need to pay the downpayment. For Ola S1, the downpayment is set at Rs 20,000 while customers need to pay Rs 25,000 as a downpayment for Ola S1 Pro.

After paying the downpayment, customers will be notified of their tentative delivery date. In the coming few days, customers will need to pay the remaining amount before the company ships your Ola Electric, in case you’re going the non-finance way. Also Read: LIC IPO: Centre appoints 10 merchant bankers for managing LIC’s mega IPO

In case, a customer misses the payment on time, Ola Electric will allocate the scooter to the customer virtually standing next in line. The company will deliver an electric scooter along with its complete registration and insurance. Ola Electric will also pay the road tax of the electric vehicle, where applicable. Also Read: Also Read: LIC Jeevan Shanti plan: Invest in special LIC policy to get lifelong pension

