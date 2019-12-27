हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Petrol

Petrol, diesel prices up again across all major cities

In Delhi, petrol prices rose to Rs 74.74 a litre on Friday as against Rs 74.68 on Thursday, while diesel price climbed to Rs 67.24 per litre on Friday from Rs 67.09 a litre on Thursday, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation website.

Petrol, diesel prices up again across all major cities

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices were once again raised by 6 paise and 15-16 paise, respectively for the second consecutive day across all major cities on Friday.

In Delhi, petrol prices rose to Rs 74.74 a litre on Friday as against Rs 74.68 on Thursday, while diesel price climbed to Rs 67.24 per litre on Friday from Rs 67.09 a litre on Thursday, according to data from Indian Oil Corporation website.

Live TV

In Kolkata, petrol costs Rs 77.40 a litre, in Chennai, Rs 77.70 a litre, and in Mumbai at Rs 80.40 a litre on Friday after the increase.

Similarly, in Kolkata, diesel costs Rs 69.66 a litre, in Chennai Rs 71.09 a litre, and in Mumbai, Rs 70.55 a litre after an increase of 16 paise.

Domestic petrol and diesel prices are reviewed by oil marketing companies on a daily basis.

 

Tags:
PetrolDieselpetrol prices upDiesel price
Next
Story

Auto Expo to showcase industry's vision of moving towards clean and green mobility

Must Watch

PT18M32S

498 people identified in UP violence, preparing to seize assets of all