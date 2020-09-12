Petrol prices come down to Rs 81.86 a litre, diesel at Rs 72.93

New Delhi: The government oil companies on Saturday (September 12) announced a reduction in the prices of petrol and diesel. The price of petrol in the national capital was reduced by 13 paise, due to which its price was reduced to Rs 81.86 per liter. At the same time, the price of diesel (Diesel Price) was reduced by 12 paise per liter to Rs 72.93 per liter.

On Friday, there was no change in the fuel prices while on Thursday, both diesel and petrol went cheaper.

Know the fuel price city-wise:

Delhi - Petrol is Rs 81.86 and diesel is Rs 72.93 per liter.

Mumbai - Petrol is Rs 88.51 and diesel is Rs 79.45 per liter.

Kolkata - Petrol is Rs 83.36 and diesel is Rs 76.43 per liter.

Chennai - Petrol costs Rs 84.85 and diesel costs Rs 78.26 per liter.

The price of fuel increases after adding the excise duty, dealer commission.

Due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the oil price is observing a lot of fluctuation in the past few months as the international market remains unstable and the impact of the same is seen in the domestic market.

As per Reuters report, fuel demand fell to 15.67 million tonnes in July, 11.7 per cent lower compared with 17.75 million tonnes consumption in the same month a year ago, and 3.5 per cent lower than the June sale of 16.24 million tonnes.

Consumption of diesel, which accounts for about two-fifth of India's overall fuel usage and is the most used fuel for transportation and irrigation, fell 19.25 per cent to 5.52 million tonnes in

July from a year earlier, data released by the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Oil Ministry showed.

Diesel usage in July was lower than 6.3 million tonnes consumption in June.

Petrol demand fell 10.3 per cent from a year earlier to 2.26 million tonnes, and by 0.8 per cent from 2.28 million tonnes in June.