A citizen who owns a bike or any kind of vehicle is required to have his/her own driving license as that provides a right to move freely with vehicles on roads.

A driving license’s validity stands for 20 years or if a person attains the age of 50 years in all states and UTs of India.

It is important for license holders to renew the document after one year and now it can be done online or sitting at home via Aadhaar authentication.

