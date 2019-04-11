Porsche drives in latest 911 range in India priced at Rs 1.82 cr

New Delhi: Luxury sports car maker Porsche Thursday launched the all new 911 range in India with price starting at Rs 1.82 crore (ex-showroom).

The 911 Carrera S is priced at Rs 1.82 crore while the 911 Carrera S Cabriolet is tagged at Rs 1.99 crore.

The rear-engine model range has been redesigned to have a muscular look.

"Just like the first generation, the latest 911 is a sports car for the new era. Our icon has once again evolved and is now more powerful, more emotional, and more efficient than its predecessors," Porsche India Director Pavan Shetty said.

The eighth generation maintains the 911's status as a pure driver's car that also offers everyday usability and unique design, he added.

The two variants now come with 450 HP of power which is 30 HP more than as compared to the previous version.