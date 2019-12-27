Public comments invited on BS-VI level emission norms for Quadricycles

New Delhi: Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has invited suggestions and comments for the proposed amendment of Rule 115 to mandate BS-VI level emission norms for Quadricycle with effect from 1st April 2020. The amendment proposes to insert separate sub-rule 17B after the sub-rule 17A.

Current emission norms for Quadricycle are Bharat Stage IV as per sub-rule 17A of rule 115, notified vide G.S.R. 518, dated 1st June 2018, having enforcement date 1st June 2018.

The proposed emission norms (Tailpipe emission, OBD) are in line with European norms. The emission tests for ladling/acceleration. Crankcase gas emission, durability testing are as per BS-VI 4W in the Europe Quadricycle category. Existing BS-IV mass emission limits are in line with Euro 4 mass mission limits for L7e-C category vehicles (equivalent to Quadricycle).

Proposed emission limits as BS-VI are in line with Euro 5 mass emission limits which will be applicable from January 1, 2020, in Europe. Threshold limits for emission pollutants, conformity of production (CoP) frequency and sampling plan have been proposed.

Notably, the draft GSR 923(E), dated 13th December 2019, has been published in the Official Gazette for soliciting comments and suggestions which may be sent to the Joint Secretary (Transport), email: jspb-morth@gov.in, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Transport Bhawan, Parliament Street, New Delhi-110001 within 30 days before finalization.