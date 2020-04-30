Reduction of GST, online vehicle sales – Auto Ind pitches for several suggestions in VC with Prakash Javadekar

New Delhi: Union minister Prakash Javadekar held a meeting with the captains of auto industry to discuss means for bringing the auto industry back on track during the post-lockdown period.

The video conference was attended by representatives of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), auto major like Maruti, Ashok Leyland, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Hyundai Motor and Toyota Kirloskar.

Passenger vehicle sales in India declined by 51 per cent in March, hit by lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The industry leaders suggested that their product demand should increase while the supply chain should be restored. A reduction in the Goods and services tax was also suggested but that would be later discussed with the concerned ministry.

Some auto representatives suggested batch testing of workers when they resume work post the lockdown period. They said it is very important to maintain sanitation at work hence physical separator should be introduced at workplace.

Another major suggestion that came up was promotion of online sales of vehicles.

The Auto leaders also demanded that the time period for registration of BS-IV (March end scheduled) should be further enhanced.

Appreciating the steps taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Industry leaders said that the PM's decision has helped save lives and now it is time to maintain livelihood.

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which has infected more than 33,000 people and killed 1,074 people in the country so far.