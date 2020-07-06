Renault KWID RXL variant launched in India at 4.16 lakh

New Delhi: Renault India on Monday launched the new RXL variant of the KWID with a BS6 compliant 1.0L powertrain in MT and AMT versions.

The new RXL variant will be very competitively priced, at Rs 4.16 lakhs for the MT and Rs 4.48 lakhs for the AMT version, the company said.

The all-new KWID range launched in the last quarter of 2019. The new SUV-inspired front face was accentuated by a new signature lighting - SUV-styled low mounted headlamps. The key element on the front face is the first-in-class silver streak LED DRLs. This was complemented by the tail lamps with LED light guide. SUV attributes are also highlighted by bigger R14 volcano grey muscular multi-spoke wheels, SUV skid plates and a high ground clearance of 184 mm.

KWID offers a host of equipment and features, which redefined the segment. These include the 20.32 cm Touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution, first-in-class LED digital instrument cluster, a floor console mounted AMT dial, one-touch lane change indicator, speed dependent volume control and a boot capacity of 279 liters.

Renault has added more practical features to the KWID like the reverse parking sensors which are standard across the range. The top variants have an additional rear-view camera assist through sound warning and colour guidelines. Climber gets an additional Rear Arm rest for additional comfort and convenience. In addition, the AMT variants of the new Renault KWID Range comes equipped with the essential Traffic assist which helps the vehicle to crawl forward in slow moving traffic and also prevents it from rolling back on slopes.

Several active and passive safety features includes Anti-Lock Braking System with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (ABS with EBD), Driver airbag and Driver & Co Driver Seat belt reminder, speed alert, standard across all variants.

KWID also comes with optional extended warranty upto 5 year & 100,000 Km from the date of vehicle delivery.

Renault Kwid is available in six exciting colour options – Zanskar Blue, Fiery Red, Moonlight Silver, Ice Cool White, Outback Bronze, and Electric Blue.