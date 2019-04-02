हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Renault launches Captur with enhanced safety features; price starts at Rs 9.5 lakh

The model is certified to exceed frontal, lateral and pedestrian safety standards and is compliant with safety features stipulated by the Indian authorities, Renault said in a statement.

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@RenaultIndia

New Delhi: French carmaker Renault Monday said it has launched SUV Captur with enhanced safety features priced between Rs 9.5- Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The vehicle also comes with a host of active and passive safety features like dual airbags, antilock-braking system (ABS) with electronic brake distribution (EBD) and brake assist, speed alert, rear parking sensor and driver and co-driver seat belt reminder, among others.

"All these safety features are standard across all versions of the new Renault Captur," the company said.

The model also comes with various premium features, it added.

RenaultRenault CapturRenault Captur 2019
