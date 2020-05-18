Renault Triber AMT launched in India, prices start at Rs 6.18 lakh

New Delhi: Auto maker Renault has launched the TRIBER EASY-R AMT in India at starting price of Rs 6.18 lakh.

The Renault TRIBER EASY-R AMT will be available in three trims - RXL, RXT and RXZ at a price and will come at price difference of Rs 40,000 above the respective manual versions.

Renault TRIBER boasts of many modern and practical features in less than 4 meters.

The company has started the bookings from today and the deliveries would start in the coming weeks.

Renault TRIBER EASY-R AMT comes fitted with the ENERGY engine - a 1.0-liter petrol engine, offering a great balance between performance and fuel economy, with low total cost of maintenance.

Renault TRIBER offers the best level seating space in all rows and offers 625L boot space, five-seater configuration, offering of 4 airbags.

Here is the complete price list of the variants

VERSION Ex showroom price (All India) RXE 4,99,000 RXL 5,78,000 RXL EASY-R 6,18,000 RXT 6,28,000 RXT EASY-R 6,68,000 RXZ 6,82,000 RXZ EASY-R 7,22,000

“With the AMT version of TRIBER, we will further enhance the USPs of TRIBER - Flexible, Attractive & Affordable. Looking at the evolving customer preferences, the AMT technology is becoming a popular choice across segments and we are happy to build on our portfolio with the Renault TRIBER EASY-R AMT. It is very motivating to see the outstanding response from customers and today we will take another step forward in the TRIBER journey with the launch of the Renault TRIBER EASY-R AMT,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.