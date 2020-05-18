हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Renault Triber AMT

Renault Triber AMT launched in India, prices start at Rs 6.18 lakh

Renault TRIBER boasts of many modern and practical features in less than 4 meters.

Renault Triber AMT launched in India, prices start at Rs 6.18 lakh

New Delhi: Auto maker Renault has launched the TRIBER EASY-R AMT in India at starting price of Rs 6.18 lakh.

The Renault TRIBER EASY-R AMT will be available in three trims - RXL, RXT and RXZ at a price and will come at price difference of Rs 40,000 above the respective manual versions.

Renault TRIBER boasts of many modern and practical features in less than 4 meters.

The company has started the bookings from today and the deliveries would start in the coming weeks.

Renault TRIBER EASY-R AMT comes fitted with the ENERGY engine - a 1.0-liter petrol engine, offering a great balance between performance and fuel economy, with low total cost of maintenance.

Renault TRIBER offers the best level seating space in all rows and offers 625L boot space, five-seater configuration, offering of 4 airbags.

Here is the complete price list of the variants

VERSION Ex showroom price (All India)
RXE 4,99,000
RXL 5,78,000
RXL EASY-R 6,18,000
RXT 6,28,000
RXT EASY-R 6,68,000
RXZ 6,82,000
RXZ EASY-R 7,22,000

“With the AMT version of TRIBER, we will further enhance the USPs of TRIBER - Flexible, Attractive & Affordable. Looking at the evolving customer preferences, the AMT technology is becoming a popular choice across segments and we are happy to build on our portfolio with the Renault TRIBER EASY-R AMT. It is very motivating to see the outstanding response from customers and today we will take another step forward in the TRIBER journey with the launch of the Renault TRIBER EASY-R AMT,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

Renault Triber AMTRenault TriberRenault India
