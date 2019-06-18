close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Revolt Motors

Revolt Motors unveils India's first AI enabled electric bike RV 400

The RV 400 learns about your riding patterns and comes with a host of features that include on board charging, portable charging, mobile swap stations.

Revolt Motors unveils India&#039;s first AI enabled electric bike RV 400

New Delhi: Revolt Motors India on Tuesday unveiled India's first AI enabled electric bike named RV 400. The USP of the bike is that on a single charge the bike can run for 150 kms

The Bike can be pre-booked at a nominal charge of Rs 1000, the company said. Bookings will open on revolt Motors website and on Amazon from June 25.

The company has not revealed the price of the bike as yet. It will be revealed during the launch event next month.

The bike learns about your riding patterns and comes with a host of features that include on board charging, portable charging, mobile swap stations. With portable charging, the bike can be charged using any 15 AMP power socket.

You can also order battery at home. With the bike's AI support, you can track battery and range.

 

Tags:
Revolt MotorsRV 400Aielectric bike
Next
Story

Mahindra launches Thar 700 priced at Rs 9.99 lakh

Must Watch

PT6M13S

J&K: Terrorist whose car was used in Pulwama terror attack killed in Anantnag