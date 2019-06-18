Revolt Motors unveils India's first AI enabled electric bike RV 400

New Delhi: Revolt Motors India on Tuesday unveiled India's first AI enabled electric bike named RV 400. The USP of the bike is that on a single charge the bike can run for 150 kms

The Bike can be pre-booked at a nominal charge of Rs 1000, the company said. Bookings will open on revolt Motors website and on Amazon from June 25.

The company has not revealed the price of the bike as yet. It will be revealed during the launch event next month.

The bike learns about your riding patterns and comes with a host of features that include on board charging, portable charging, mobile swap stations. With portable charging, the bike can be charged using any 15 AMP power socket.

You can also order battery at home. With the bike's AI support, you can track battery and range.