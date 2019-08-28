Road Transport Ministry notifies provisions of Motor Vehicles Amendment Act

Road Transport Ministry on Wednesday notified the provisions of Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, which will come into effect from September 1, 2019.
The provisions of the new Act include provisions for enhanced penalties which are being notified now. For these provisions, no further amendments in Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 are required.
For the rest, the Ministry has initiated the process of formulating the draft rules and as and when the process would be completed the relevant provisions would be notified for implementation.
|Section/ Offence
|Old Penalty
|New Penalty (Minimum)
|General (177)
|Rs 100
|Rs 500
|Rules of road regulation violation (new 177A)
|Rs. 100
|Rs 500
|Travelling without a ticket (178)
|Rs 200
|Rs 500
|Disobedience of orders of authorities (179)
|Rs 500
|Rs 2000
|Unauthorized use of vehicles without licence (180)
|Rs 1000
|Rs 5000
|Driving without licence (181)
|Rs 500
|Rs 5000
|Driving without qualification (182)
|Rs 500
|Rs 10,000
|Oversized vehicles (182B)
|New
|Rs 5000
|Over speeding (183)
|Rs 400
|Rs 1000 for LMV, Rs 2000 for Medium Passenger Vehicle
|Dangerous driving penalty (184)
|Rs. 1,000
|Upto Rs 5000
|Drunken driving (185)
|Rs 2000
|Rs 10,000
|Speeding/ Racing (189)
|Rs 500
|Rs 5,000
|Vehicle without permit (192A)
|Upto Rs 5000
|Upto Rs 10,000
|Aggregators (violations of licencing conditions) (193)
|New
|Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000
|Overloading (194)
|Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 per extra tonne
|Rs 20,000, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne
|Overloading of Passengers (194A)
|N.A.
|Rs 1000 per extra passenger
|Seat Belt (194 B)
|Rs 100
|Rs 1,000
|Overloading of two-wheelers (194 C)
|Rs 100
|Rs 2,000 , Disqualification of licence for 3 months
|Not providing way for emergency vehicles (194E)
|New
|Rs 10,000
|Driving without insurance (196)
|Rs 1,000
|Rs 2,000
|Offences by Juveniles (199)
|New
|Guardian/ Owner shall be deemed guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 years imprisonment. Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of Motor Vehicle to be cancelled.
|Power of officers to impound documents (206)
|N.A.
|Suspension of driving licence under sections 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E
|Offences committed by enforcing authorities (210B)
|N.A.
|Twice the penalty under the relevant section
On August 1, 2019, the Rajya Sabha had cleared the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that aims to improve road safety, facilitate citizens in their dealings with transport departments, strengthen rural transport, public transport and last mile connectivity through automation, computerization and online services.
The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is based on the recommendations of the Group of Transport Ministers (GoM) of States constituted by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.
The Lok Sabha had already passed the Bill on the July 23, 2019.