Road Transport Ministry notifies provisions of Motor Vehicles Amendment Act

Road Transport Ministry on Wednesday notified the provisions of Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, which will come into effect from September 1, 2019.

The provisions of the new Act include provisions for enhanced penalties which are being notified now. For these provisions, no further amendments in Central Motor Vehicles Rules 1989 are required.

For the rest, the Ministry has initiated the process of formulating the draft rules and as and when the process would be completed the relevant provisions would be notified for implementation.

Section/ Offence Old Penalty New Penalty (Minimum) General (177) Rs 100 Rs 500 Rules of road regulation violation (new 177A) Rs. 100 Rs 500 Travelling without a ticket (178) Rs 200 Rs 500 Disobedience of orders of authorities (179) Rs 500 Rs 2000 Unauthorized use of vehicles without licence (180) Rs 1000 Rs 5000 Driving without licence (181) Rs 500 Rs 5000 Driving without qualification (182) Rs 500 Rs 10,000 Oversized vehicles (182B) New Rs 5000 Over speeding (183) Rs 400 Rs 1000 for LMV, Rs 2000 for Medium Passenger Vehicle Dangerous driving penalty (184) Rs. 1,000 Upto Rs 5000 Drunken driving (185) Rs 2000 Rs 10,000 Speeding/ Racing (189) Rs 500 Rs 5,000 Vehicle without permit (192A) Upto Rs 5000 Upto Rs 10,000 Aggregators (violations of licencing conditions) (193) New Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000 Overloading (194) Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 per extra tonne Rs 20,000, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne Overloading of Passengers (194A) N.A. Rs 1000 per extra passenger Seat Belt (194 B) Rs 100 Rs 1,000 Overloading of two-wheelers (194 C) Rs 100 Rs 2,000 , Disqualification of licence for 3 months Not providing way for emergency vehicles (194E) New Rs 10,000 Driving without insurance (196) Rs 1,000 Rs 2,000 Offences by Juveniles (199) New Guardian/ Owner shall be deemed guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 years imprisonment. Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of Motor Vehicle to be cancelled. Power of officers to impound documents (206) N.A. Suspension of driving licence under sections 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E Offences committed by enforcing authorities (210B) N.A. Twice the penalty under the relevant section

On August 1, 2019, the Rajya Sabha had cleared the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 that aims to improve road safety, facilitate citizens in their dealings with transport departments, strengthen rural transport, public transport and last mile connectivity through automation, computerization and online services.

The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019 is based on the recommendations of the Group of Transport Ministers (GoM) of States constituted by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

The Lok Sabha had already passed the Bill on the July 23, 2019.