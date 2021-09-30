हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rolls Royce

Rolls-Royce announces first all-electric car ‘Spectre’, coming by 2023

Rolls Royce announced that the first all Electric Vehicle Rolls-Royce Spectre will be on sale from last quarter 2023.

Rolls-Royce announces first all-electric car ‘Spectre’, coming by 2023

Luxury Marque auto maker Rolls Royce has announced its first all Electric Vehicle Rolls-Royce Spectre will be on sale from last quarter 2023. Rolls-Royce said the entire portfolio will be electric by 2030. The company released its new electric vehicle 3 days ago and now the final reveal has occurred.

The style of Spectre is similar to the Rolls Royce Wraith with a lot of proportion and body style. It also features energy-saving aerodynamic wheels. Finest  materials, which is synonymous with Rolls-Royce, would also be used in this car. The car features the latest battery management and EV technology from BMW group. The car is expected to have ample of driving range.(Also Read: Sensex drops over 150 points in early trade; Nifty slips below 17,700 )

Test Cars will have camouflage wrap that has messages in bold text. The first Quote “When It Does Not Exist Design It" this quote harkens back to the founding fathers of Rolls Royce. The second would be the car will be “perfectly noiseless and Clean"

Rolls Royce announced the car will Undergo upto 2.5 million kilometres of testing, which equals to 400 years average use of typical Rolls Royce. The car will be tested in many parts of the world. The goal of this is to ensure the program covers varying terrains, temperature and altitude.(Also Read: From Cheque books and bank MICR code to ATM and credit card: These 6 rules will change from October )

The Specter will  feature a dedicated aluminium space frame architecture that was also used in recent Rolls Royce Phantom and Ghost. Rolls-Royce said that by keeping the future in mind it was able to integrate electrification into the architecture's initial development.

