Royal Enfield electric bike launch: Eicher Motors working on complete range of premium EVs

New Delhi: With the rising demand for electric vehicles in India, Royal Enfield’s parent firm Eicher Motors has started working on a complete new range of electric bikes that will cater to a different set of customers. At present, Royal Enfield sells bikes such as Classic, Bullet, Himalayan, Interceptor INT 650, Continental GT 650 and Meteor 350, which are fuel-based.

However, Eicher Motors now appears to be doubling down on its efforts to launch electric vehicles in the Indian and global automobile market. However, the company hasn’t given clarity on if the upcoming electric bikes will be launched under the Royal Enfield brand or some other brand.

In Eicher Motors’ Annual Report for 2020-21, the company’s Managing Director Siddhartha Lal said that the EV segment is gaining momentum with positive policy action.

“With an eye on the future, we are strategically working on developing our future EV products, while we continue to work on our internal combustion engine offerings," he added.

Besides the Royal Enfield brand, Eicher Motors also has a presence in commercial vehicle space through VE Commercial Vehicles, which is a JV with the Volvo group.

"We are leveraging all that with our keen understanding of consumers to develop a complete range of premium electric vehicles and services for global markets, in our inimitable style of modern classic motorcycles," Lal said, dropping a hint that the electric bikes might launch under the Royal Enfield brand.

Currently, Royal Enfield sells bikes in the 250cc-750 cc bike segment. In the last financial year, the market leader in the 250cc-750 cc segment sold 6,09,403 motorcycles.

The decision to work on electric vehicles has come at a time when all major automobile manufacturers are coming up with electric vehicles. "Our future commitment will be aligned with the global call for action against climate change and support the sector transition to a low carbon economy. Our development and CSR programmes will be linked to ESG action," Lal said.

- with inputs from PTI.