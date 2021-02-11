हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Royal Enfield Himalayan

Royal Enfield Himalayan 2021 launched in India: Here’s all about test drive, price, specs and more

The new Himalayan will also feature the Royal Enfield Tripper, simple and intuitive turn-by-turn navigation pod. The new model also gets several upgrades to the seat, the rear carrier, front rack and a new windscreen, making the versatile adventure tourer even more capable and comfortable.

New Delhi: Royal Enfield on Thursday launched of the new Himalayan across India, Europe and the UK, in three new distinctive, terrain-inspired colourways, along with a range of upgrades. 

The adventure-touring motorcycle will now be available in New Granite Black (mix of matte and gloss), Mirage Silver, Pine Green, in addition to the existing colourways Rock Red, Lake Blue and Gravel Grey. The motorcycle will be available for booking and test rides across all Royal Enfield stores in India starting at Rs 2.01 lakh (ex-showroom). Royal Enfield New Himalayan to be available in India for bookings and test rides starting February 11.

The new Himalayan will also feature the Royal Enfield Tripper, simple and intuitive turn-by-turn navigation pod. The new model also gets several upgrades to the seat, the rear carrier, front rack and a new windscreen, making the versatile adventure tourer even more capable and comfortable.

The new Himalayan comes with improved seat cushioning allowing riders to enjoy extended saddle time with even more comfort. The new windscreen keeps the wind off the rider, thereby leading to more comfortable and enjoyable miles on the saddle. The rear carrier on the new Himalayan now comes with an additional plate to ensure secure fastening and placement of any luggage. Additionally the rear carrier is now also reduced in height, making it easier for riders to mount the motorcycle. With the new and lean ergonomically adjusted front rack, the rider faces minimal interference around the legs while riding, thus, improving the overall comfort and experience.

The Himalayan has been hugely successful, and has a growing community of adventure riders across the globe. Purpose-built and practical, the Himalayan debuted in 2016, and over the last 5 years, it has definitively carved out a strong category of accessible adventure touring across the world.

Royal Enfield HimalayanRoyal EnfieldRoyal Enfield India
