Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield launches new Classic 350 model in Rajasthan

Royal Enfield launches new Classic 350 model in Rajasthan

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Monday launched the all-new Classic 350 model in Rajasthan market.

"Rajasthan is one of the key markets for the company from where we regularly take feedback from customers. The motorcycle was highly anticipated and we have received a huge response from the motorcycle," Anuj Dua, Brand Manager - Classic, Royal Enfield, said here.

He said that Royal Enfield has 45 per cent market share in the more than 150cc category in Rajasthan, of which Classic 350 model contributes to significant 65 per cent of the category volume.

Dua said that the motorcycle is available across all 48 dealerships in the state.

The ex-showroom price starts at Rs 1,84,374 in Jaipur.

 

