Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield may launch THESE bikes in FY22: Check the list

Royal Enfield may also launch Shotgun in the Indian market by late-2021 or early next year. The company is also testing a mid-displacement parallel-twin laid-back cruiser which may be named Shotgun 650. The official name is yet to be revealed.

Royal Enfield may launch THESE bikes in FY22: Check the list

Royal Enfield has come up with a range of new motorcycles in India and the company has further plans in FY22 to launch a maximum number of bikes. 

Royal Enfield CEO Vinod Dasari has recently said, "We have a very exciting (product) pipeline. This year will probably see the highest number of new models that are seen from Royal Enfield in a year. And that is just the beginning of the pipeline."

However, there are no exact details of the launches of the new bikes, the company gave hints on some 'very big models coming in this year. "We will continue to have one new model every quarter. Because there is a delay due to COVID right now, I don't think we will squeeze everything in but there are some very big models coming in. We are very excited about it. We will have to do all the marketing and market preparedness for that," Dasari added.

Check out the upcoming Royal Enfield bikes:

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350: The Classic 350 will be unveiled very soon and the bike has been spotted being tested on many occasions.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Royal Enfield has been testing a 350 cc, scrambler-oriented bike but its official name hasn’t been revealed yet.

Royal Enfield Shotgun: Royal Enfield may also launch Shotgun in the Indian market by late-2021 or early next year. The company is also testing a mid-displacement parallel-twin laid-back cruiser which may be named Shotgun 650. The official name is yet to be revealed.

Other upcoming Royal Enfield bikes: Besides these, Royal Enfield has finally registered some more nameplates such as Sherpa, Roadster, and more recently - Scram.

