Royal Enfield Meteor 350 motorcycle to be launched in India today –Here's all we know

New Delhi: Royal Enfield's much-awaited motorcycle Meteor 350 is all set to be launched in India on Friday.

The Meteor 350 will replace the Thunderbird 350X motorcycle. It will be introduced in three grades including Fireball, Stellar and Supernova. The former 'Fireball' is going to be the entry-level variant on the upcoming bike, while the rest two will be positioned higher.

Meteor 350 will have a 350 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, long-stroke engine which will provide a 20.2 PS of maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque. There will also be a new transmission used for a smoother experience with a lighter clutch action.

As per media reports, the Meteor 350 will be priced between Rs 1.60 lakh and Rs 1.80 lakh.

The motorcycle comes with a 'Tripper Navigation', which is the company's official name of Bluetooth-enabled GPS system, will be a standard feature.

The two-wheeler manufacturer had last week released a teaser video giving a sneak peak of its latest offering. The 15-second teaser video of the Meteor 350 has already taken the social media by storm.

Other models from Royal Enfield’s stable include Himalayan, Interceptor, Continental GT, Bullet, Thunderbird and Classic.

The launch of the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 has been delayed multiple times. The bike will be pitted against Honda H'ness CB 350 and the Jawa bikes.