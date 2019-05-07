close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield recalls around 7,000 units of Bullet, Bullet Electra

The company said it is undertaking a proactive field service action, concerning brake caliper bolt on motorcycles of the two models manufactured between March 20, 2019 and April 30, 2019.

Royal Enfield recalls around 7,000 units of Bullet, Bullet Electra
Photo courtesy: royalenfield.com/in

New Delhi: Niche bike maker Royal Enfield Tuesday announced the recall of nearly 7,000 units of its Bullet and Bullet Electra models to rectify faulty brake caliper bolt.

The company said it is undertaking a proactive field service action, concerning brake caliper bolt on motorcycles of the two models manufactured between March 20, 2019 and April 30, 2019.

"This is because service investigations revealed that the torque maintained on brake caliper bolts, as supplied by vendor, on a few of these motorcycles were not as per stringent Royal Enfield quality standards," the company said in a statement.

Brake caliper bolt is an essential part of braking system securing brake hose and brake caliper.

This voluntary service action will be undertaken on close to 7,000 motorcycles that were retailed during the said period, it added.

All concerned customers are being called for a service intervention, and also various stakeholders are being informed accordingly, it added.

Tags:
Royal EnfieldRoyal Enfield BulletRoyal Enfield Bullet ElectraRoyal Enfield recall
Next
Story

Hyundai pockets 2,000 bookings for Venue in one day

Must Watch

PT32M57S

No 50% EVM-VVPAT verification as Supreme Court rejects opposition's review plea