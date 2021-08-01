Royal Enfield reports 9% rise in total sales to 44,038 units for July

New Delhi: Two-wheeler market Royal Enfield on Sunday reported a nine per cent rise in total sales to 44,038 units for July.

The company had sold 40,334 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales stood at 39,290 units last month, a growth of 4 per cent as against 37,925 in July 2020, it added.

Exports grew 97 per cent last month to 4,748 units as compared with 2,409 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

Meanwhile, the country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Sunday reported a 13 per cent dip in total sales at 4,54,398 units in July.

The company had sold 5,20,104 units in the same month of the previous year, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

In the domestic market, the company's wholesales dropped to 4,29,208 units last month from 5,12,541 units in July 2020.

Exports, however, increased to 25,190 units last month as against 7,563 units in the year-ago period.

Most of the retail touch-points of the company are operational across the country, although localised lockdowns imposed by certain states in the wake of sporadic coronavirus cases continue to restrict the customer movement, the two wheeler major noted.

India's rural economy and semi-urban market is expected to bounce back on the hopes of good monsoon and customers' preference for personal mobility, it added.

The company continues to monitor the on-ground situation and remains optimistic about continuously improving consumer sentiment in the coming months with the onset of the festive season, it said.

