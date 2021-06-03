हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yezdi

Royal Enfield rival Yezdi to be relaunched in 2021 to drive us into nostalgia

Homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer Classic Legends is planning to relaunch Yezdi branded motorcycles in the third quarter of the ongoing financial year. 

Royal Enfield rival Yezdi to be relaunched in 2021 to drive us into nostalgia

After tasting success with the relaunch of the Jawa brand in India in 2018, Classic Legends is now reportedly planning to bring back the Yezdi in the country. Homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer Classic Legends is planning to relaunch Yezdi branded motorcycles in the third quarter of the ongoing financial year. 

The date is likely to be before Diwali so that the brand can cash in on the bumper sales season around the festival. The ‘pre-Diwali’ period is one of the best selling time for motor vehicle makers in India. 

For those uninitiated, Yezdi was a popular bike brand with Road King, Oil King, Classic, CL-II, Monarch, and Deluxe 350, among other models as its top-sellers. The relaunch of the brand can fuel the traction of Classic Legends in the Indian modern-retro bike  

Partially owned by Mahindra Group, Classic Legends is aiming to revive many retro bikes in the Indian modern-retro bike market. The relaunch of Yezdi will also improve the viability of its motorcycles, as the number of outlets and service centres may increase manifold. 

The company, however, was expected to relaunch the bikes a little early. But the delay may have been due to the ongoing pandemic, which is severely impacting the sales of auto vehicles. 

In February 2021, Classic Legends-owned Jawa had launched an updated version of its popular motorcycle forty-two at Rs. 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom) in Indian markets. However, the sales of all Jawa motorcycles are struggling amid the lockdown. 

Recently, executive Director, Auto and Farm Sectors, M&M, said that the business has been down over the last two months due to the pandemic, according to a report by GaadiWaadi

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
YezdiRoyal EnfieldMahindra group
Next
Story

Buy Mercedes car directly from the company, dealerships kept at bay

Must Watch

PT36M17S

Deshhit: Watch nation's top news in detail, June 03, 2021