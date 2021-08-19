Simple One bike, battery warranty details revealed: Compare with Revolt, Ather, Ola's warranty offers

New Delhi: Simple Energy founder and CEO Suhas Rajkumar has finally revealed the warranty that the company intends to offer with the Simple One electric bike. In a tweet, Rajkumar said that Simple Energy will offer a three-year warranty on Simple One electric bike. Customers will also get a three-year warranty on the battery of the Simple One.

“Those people who asked this question. What is the warranty ? Answer : 3 years on vehicle and 3 years on battery,” his Tweet read.

Simple Energy had revealed the Simple One bike on 75th Indian Independence day, which was on August 15, 2021. The company claims that the bike offers a range of about 236 km on a full charge. The bike, which packs a 4.8 kWh battery, offers a peak speed of 105 kmph. Using a fast charger, one can charge the battery for a 2.5 km ride in 1 minute.

The bike has been launched at an ex-showroom price of Rs 1,09,999. The company is yet to update the detailed pricing list of the bike with the state subsidies. Simple One, which is a direct rival of Ola S1 and S1 Pro, Ather 450X and Revolt RV 400 can be booked by paying Rs 1,947 online on the official website of the company.

At present, several electric manufacturers offer various warranty offers with their electric vehicles. For instance, Revolt RV 400 offers an unlimited battery warranty for up to eight years or 1.5 km along with free maintenance benefits for 3 years or 30,000kms. Customers also get 5 years or 75,000 km warranty on the bike. Also Read: Piaggio launches Vespa 75th-anniversary edition scooters: Check price, features and specs

On the other hand, Ather offers a three-year warranty on Ather 450X. Meanwhile, Ola is yet to reveal the warranty that it intends to offer on the Ola S1 and S1 Pro bikes. Also Read: Centre will support establishing semiconductor industry in India: Piyush Goyal

