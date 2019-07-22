close

Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Burgman Street gets Matte Black colour edition

The Suzuki Burgman Street is priced at Rs 69,208 (ex-showroom Delhi).

Suzuki Burgman Street gets Matte Black colour edition

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), a subsidiary of the two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, on Monday introduced Matte Black colour edition of the 125cc Burgman Street.

In addition to the newly launched Metallic Matte Black colour, Suzuki Burgman Street is also available in existing three colour schemes - Metallic Mat Fibroin Gray, Glass Sparkle Black, and Pearl Mirage White; and is priced at INR 69,208 (ex-showroom Delhi).
 
Burgman Street comes loaded with aluminum 124cc, 4-stroke single cylinder engine producing 8.7ps@7000rpm and 10.2Nm@5000rpm powered by cutting edge SEP technology and delivering highly practical fuel efficiency without compromising on power and performance. Suzuki Burgman Street has advanced telescopic suspension along with flexible foot position which reduces fatigue of long haul, resulting into a comfortable and convenient riding experience.

Burgman Street features an advance lighting set. The scooter is equipped with a multifunction digital instrument cluster, body mounted windscreen, new-lidded front glove box with optional USB charger, front pockets and large underseat storage. It comes with one push Easy Start System with central locking and safety shutter.

“ Building on its existing popularity, we have introduced the Matte Black colour edition of Burgman Street that augments its style quotient and gives an unmatched road presence with a sportier and bold look,” Devashish Handa, Vice President, SMIPL, said.

