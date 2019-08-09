Suzuki GIXXER 250 launched in India at Rs 1.59 lakh

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd (SMIPL), a subsidiary of the two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation Japan, launched the GIXXER 250 in India on Friday.

The GIXXER 250 is available in two colour schemes – combination of Metallic Matte Platinum Silver/ Metallic Matte Black; and a Metallic Matte Black colour. It has been priced at Rs 1,59,800 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The Suzuki GIXXER 250 has a powerful 249cc, Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection SOHC engine.

The newly developed engine produces 26.5ps@9000 rpm and 22.6Nm@7500 rpm power. Suzuki GIXXER 250 is equipped with Six-speed gearbox, Dual channel Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS) offering better braking efficiency.

“We are thrilled to launch a stylish and powerful biking experience to our patrons in the form of Suzuki GIXXER 250. This product is a true reflection of Suzuki’s legacy in developing high performance motorcycles of superior quality backed by cutting-edge technology. With this addition to the GIXXER portfolio, we look forward to ride upwards and continue the growth momentum,” Koichiro Hirao, Company Head, Suzuki Motorcycle India said.

Suzuki GIXXER 250 has embraced trapezoidal body proportions. It is quipped with LED headlamp and stylish tail lamp, a sporty dual muffler, brushed finish alloy wheels and newly designed digital speedometer.

The bike comes with a new bronze engine cover, an under cowl, exclusive muffler end cap design and wheels with machine finish.