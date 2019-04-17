Suzuki GSX-S750 2019 edition launched in India

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, on Wednesday launched the 2019 edition of its apex predator GSX-S750 in two new colours – Metallic Mat Black and Pearl Glacier White along with updated graphics pattern.

The 2019 Suzuki GSX-S750 is available at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Commenting on the new edition, Mr. Devashish Handa, Vice-President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd said, “We are confident that the exclusivity and the new style will enhance the charisma of the apex predator rider. Since its launch last year, Suzuki GSX-S750 has received an overwhelming response and we wish to continue the momentum with the latest offering.”



The GSX-S750 comes with a four-stroke, liquid-cooled DOHC, 749cc inline four engine, Suzuki’s traction control system. It comes with a fully digital lightweight instrument cluster and flatly-shaped rear combination LED lights.