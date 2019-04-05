Suzuki Motorcycle India rolls Intruder 2019 edition

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Private Limited (SMIPL), a subsidiary of one Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan (SMC) on Friday introduced 2019 edition of Intruder.

The new Intruder comes in new color scheme - Metallic Matte Titanium Silver along with new design features. The 2019 Intruder will be available in all exclusive Suzuki Motorcycle showroom across India. It is priced at Rs 108,162 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new Intruder is equipped with the updated gear shift design and improvised brake pedal. Also, the front foot pegs provide comfort riding capability along with an added backrest for the pillion, SMIPL said.

“With its modern-day design and premium appeal, Suzuki Intruder is an apt motorcycle for all the cruiser lovers in the country. The 2019 Intruder will offer a soothing daily commute as well as short weekend rides,” Devashish Handa, Vice President, SMIPL said.

Suzuki Intruder houses 155cc SEP engine with standard ABS and fully-digital instrumentation. It has flowing character lines, big-bike like shrouds, long wheelbase, low seat and a sharp twin exhaust.