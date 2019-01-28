Suzuki Motorcycle introduces V-Strom 650XT ABS 2019 edition

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan on Monday introduced the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT 2019 edition.

The new Suzuki V-Strom 650XT is priced at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The refreshed Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS now comes in stirring graphic, as well as with additional features of hazard lights and side reflectors. This all- terrain Suzuki motorcycle is available in 2 color schemes - Champion Yellow and Pearl Glacier White.

The 2019 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT ABS is equipped with four stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC with 645cm3 displacement, 90° V-twin engine. It is equipped with the fuel-injection technology that churns out an improved performance. The lightweight Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) offers a controlled grip on the road and trustworthy braking performance in extreme conditions.

The three-mode traction control system (2 Mode + OFF Mode), that ensures superior control over the engine which is effective in difficult road conditions helping prevent rear wheel spin further adds to the riding confidence.

“We have received an overwhelming response since the launch of Suzuki V-Strom 650XT last year, we wish to continue the momentum and win the hearts of our customer in 2019 as well. We are delighted to introduce the 2019 edition of Suzuki V-Strom 650XT which comes in added with features and will add to the attractiveness of this very capable motorcycle,” Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. Said.