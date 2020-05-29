Suzuki Motorcycle launches BS6 compliant GIXXER SF 250 and GIXXER 250 in India

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), a subsidiary of two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan launched its BS6 compliant bike GIXXER SF 250 and GIXXER 250.

The Suzuki GIXXER SF 250 and GIXXER 250 boasts of high performance engine exclusively developed for India using the Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) technology along with an easy to handle chassis.

Suzuki Motorcycle India has also updated the MotoGP edition of GIXXER SF 250 to BS6 emission norms.

The GIXXER 250 is priced at Rs 1.63 lakh while the GIXXER SF 250 has been priced at Rs 1.74 lakh.

Model Price (ex-showroom Delhi) Colours Options GIXXER 250 INR 163,400/- Metallic Matte Black No 2

Metallic Matte Platinum Silver/ Metallic Matte Black No 2 GIXXER SF 250 INR 174,000/- Metallic Mat Black No 2Metallic Mat Platinum Silver GIXXER SF 250 MotoGP INR 174,900/- Metallic Triton Blue

The BS6 compliant GIXXER SF 250/ 250 underpins a 249cc, SOCS enabled four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection SOHC engine for amplified performance. The advanced engine produces 26.5ps@9300rpm and 22. 2Nm@7300rpm.

A six-speed manual gearbox helps provide a smooth ride even at low to middle range speed. The innovative SOCS technology ensures smooth acceleration, high output and low fuel consumption along with ease of maintenance. The advanced engine has been specifically developed to cater to the riding needs of Indian consumers, a company statement said.

Key Features:

• High-performance 250cc engine exclusively developed for India using the SOCS technology

• Styling European trends.

• The wide LED headlamp design

• Newly Designed Fully Digital Speedo Meter

• 6-Speed Gearbox for that extra relaxed cruising on long journeys

Commenting on the launch Mr. Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are pleased to introduce the BS6 GIXXER SF 250/ 250 in the Indian market. Inspired by the legendary motorcycles: Hayabusa and GSX-R, GIXXER brand resonates performance, style, and sportiness in the country. With BS6 update the GIXXER 250 series engine will produce lesser emission with enhanced performance, making it even more desirable to own.”